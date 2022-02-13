Former WWE star Mia Yim has taken to social media to give her fans some insight on when she plans to return to the ring.

Mia explains that with her marriage to Keith Lee, moving, and various other tasks she’s been tackling lately, she put off her in-ring return until March. She assures us that she will be wrestling again come next month.

“To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet.. February is a busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided to not take any bookings until March to focus on getting everything handled at home first. So don’t worry, I’ll see you all in the ring in March 😈 #HBIC”

Yim was released in November 2021 due to budget cuts alongside other stars like Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and her husband, Keith Lee. She is arguably best known for her time in WWE NXT where she had a long rivalry with Dakota Kai. She was also a part of the unsuccessful RETRIBUTION stable that premiered on WWE television during the ThunderDome era.

Her husband, Keith Lee, made his debut withAEW on Dynamite this past Wednesday, defeating Isaiah Kassidy to qualify for the AEW “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at Revolution. If Lee is successful at winning the match, he earns a shot at the AEW TNT Title.

You can see her full post below:

