As noted on Thursday, WWE released Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez.

Fightful Select has reported that the reboots of Keith “Bearcat” Lee and Karrion Kross were not their ideas. As noted, Keith Lee had revealed on social media that his gimmick change was not his idea.

Several backstage tried to plead about the direction of Karrion Kross’ booking and character. There were even plans to adjust his character again, but most within the company reportedly pointed to the booking as the issue, not the characters.

WWE had looked at Scarlett as a wrestler for RAW or SmackDown, but she was quickly “sidelined,” according to the report. There were several that pushed for Scarlett to be with Karrion Kross on the main roster.

Mia Yim was drafted to RAW but never was used. She hadn’t wrestled at all in 2021.

It was noted, that there were several tentative plans to have Mia on shows before the draft, and she had quietly changed brands multiple times. However, those plans all ended up getting nixed.