The wrestling world saw a surprising shake-up occur yesterday when WWE released numerous superstars from their contracts, including Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, Keith “Bearcat” Lee, and many others.

Many stars responded to the cuts via their social media pages, with some revealing the length of the non-compete clause in their contracts. One star that has avoided posting a statement regarding the situation is Keith “Bearcat” Lee.

However, among the many comments that were appearing overnight on his Instagram, Lee did respond to one comment that was posted on his Instagram photo.

“Yeah, uh…this whole bearcat thing was his idea,” the person wrote.

Lee broke his silence to respond to the fan, writing, “No. It was not. Lol.”

After a 5 month absence from WWE earlier this year, Keith Lee returned to the WWE in an open challenge against then-WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, ultimately losing the match. In the following months, Lee began working house shows and appearing on television as his “Bearcat” Lee persona.

Lee signed with WWE in 2018 and joined the NXT brand. During his time with NXT, he won the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship.

He was called up to the main roster in August of 2020, and earned a pinfall victory over Randy Orton in his first pay-per-view match at Payback in September. He was scheduled to face Riddle and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this past February, but was pulled from the match. He remained out of action until July. He later revealed that his absence was due to contracting COVID-19, followed by heart inflammation.

