AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has reacted to the latest round of WWE releases.

Omega hinted at the possibility of some the released WWE Superstars becoming “a statistic” in future matches against him. He tweeted:

Old rivals, old friends, some I’ve never encountered… I don’t mind padding my record if they don’t mind being a statistic. See if I care.

Several other wrestlers from across promotions reacted to the news as well. As noted, Dax Harwood also shared his thoughts on the latest WWE releases.

The tweets can be seen below.

