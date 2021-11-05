AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has reacted to the latest round of WWE releases.

Omega hinted at the possibility of some the released WWE Superstars becoming “a statistic” in future matches against him. He tweeted:

Old rivals, old friends, some I’ve never encountered… I don’t mind padding my record if they don’t mind being a statistic. See if I care.

Several other wrestlers from across promotions reacted to the news as well. As noted, Dax Harwood also shared his thoughts on the latest WWE releases.

The tweets can be seen below.

So @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 get to be a duo again – and whoever picks them up has one of the hottest acts in the biz. Unfortunately, it seems @WWE is sometimes intent on trying to reinvent the wheel. pic.twitter.com/NPOE6AL9xW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 5, 2021

My brother's and sisters … that PLACE is not the be all and end all. You will thrive and prosper because in the end PRO WRESTLING always wins. — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) November 4, 2021

i believe in you — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 5, 2021

Endings always bring Grand New Beginnings my friends. 🔐 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) November 5, 2021

Something’s gotta give. Things need to change. It’s unhealthy. It’s toxic. It’s soul snatching. It’s embarrassing. It’s ruining lives. It’s crushing hopes and dreams. Its contributing to mental health struggles. We’re living in a world full of facades, but the damages are real. — New Ep #NotFound out now! (@TheLionelGreen) November 4, 2021

Releasing couples together is trash. Go in the bin WWE. — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) November 4, 2021

Seriously?? That’s a list of stars. They’ll be juuuuust fine wherever they land ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 4, 2021

And remember. Prove them WRONG. — EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) November 5, 2021