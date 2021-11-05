AEW star Dax Harwood seemingly reacted to the latest round of WWE releases Thursday when he simply tweeted, “I wish WCW would’ve won.”

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff agreed with Harwood’s sentiment.

A little earlier, Harwood also tweeted, “Independent Contractors. What a thing…” in response to the developing story of mass WWE releases.

The following 18 Superstars were released by WWE on Thursday: Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Harry Smith, Scarlett Boudreaux, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier and Katrina Cortez.

Harwood and Bischoff’s tweets can be seen below.

I wish WCW would’ve won. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 4, 2021