Former WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married today.

The two got engaged on February 11, 2021.

Lee and Yim were both released from WWE last November. As we’ve noted, they officially became free agents on February 2.

It’s been rumored that Keith Lee will be heading to AEW. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee may have already agreed to a contract.

Wrestling Inc. would like to congratulate Keith Lee and Mia Yim on their recent nuptials. You can see tweets congratulating the couple and photos from the wedding below:

These two mean so so much to me personally I can’t even tell you. What an honor it is to be near and celebrate the marriage of @MiaYim and @RealKeithLee and also see my good friend @gailkimITSME ! pic.twitter.com/lvMCOogpPE — Chris Riddle (@ChrisRiddle) February 5, 2022

Today is gonna be a phenomenal day. Congrats to @RealKeithLee & @MiaYim Let’s kick off this Happy-Lee (see what I did there) ever after the right way!! 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PZA3Qrqdi9 — The Baddest of All Time (@shane216taylor) February 5, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]