Former WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim got married today.

The two got engaged on February 11, 2021.

Lee and Yim were both released from WWE last November. As we’ve noted, they officially became free agents on February 2.

It’s been rumored that Keith Lee will be heading to AEW. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee may have already agreed to a contract.

It's been rumored that Keith Lee will be heading to AEW. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee may have already agreed to a contract.

 

 

 

