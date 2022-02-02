Ten Superstars released by WWE last November 4 are now officially free agents. The list includes Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Ember Moon, Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith), Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie and Nia Jax.

As on February 2, 2022, the wrestlers are out of their WWE non-compete clauses, and free to sign with promotions such as AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW.

The Novemeber 4 WWE releases also included the likes of Franky Monet, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Scarlett Bordeaux, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier and Katrina Cortez. However, these NXT talents were on the 30-day non-compete clause, and became free agents back on December 4.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kross posted an uplifting message on what the future holds for him, while thanking fans who supported him during his stint in WWE / NXT.

Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period. In short; man, this was an incredible chapter of my life. Nothing but gratitude for every second. Thank you to everyone who came for the ride, and thank you for letting me take you on one as well. 2020 to now has been a challenging period in human history. I hope I was able to cast some relief for people during these times. You all brought me to life everyday and motivated me to find the best version of myself for YOU. As for the future…what you see next may disturb you, as I will not return in peace.

Meanwhile, Keith Lee filed to trademark his “Limitless” nickname last month. He also filed for a new logo, which he would likely use in his post-WWE career.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]