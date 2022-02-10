Former WWE superstar Keith Lee has arrived in All Elite Wrestling.

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the former NXT Champion was revealed as the “huge” signing Tony Khan has been teasing since last week. We noted just hours ago how Lee was planned for a run in AEW and set to debut imminently, which obviously occurred on tonight’s Dynamite.

Lee appeared to wrestle Isaiah Kassidy in a qualifying match to join the AEW “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, 2022.

He was released from his WWE contract back on Thursday, November 4, along with stars like Karrion Kross, Ember Moon (Athena), Eva Marie, Nia Jax, and several others. He officially became a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause expired last Wednesday, February 2. During his time with the company, he was highly successful in WWE NXT and became the first-ever simultaneous NXT North American and World Champion on that brand.

He was called up to the main roster in August of 2020 and earned a pinfall victory over Randy Orton in his first pay-per-view match at Payback in September that year. He was scheduled to face Riddle and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February 2021, but was pulled from the match. He then remained out of action until July. It was later revealed that his absence was due to contracting COVID-19, followed by heart inflammation.

After 5 months on the shelf from WWE, Keith Lee returned to RAW in an open challenge against then-WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, ultimately losing the match. In the following months, Lee began working house shows and appearing on television as his “Bearcat” Lee persona until he was released.

