Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here’s what’s in store for tonight:

* Tony Khan will make a huge talent announcement

* First qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the AEW Revolution PPV with Khan’s new signing vs. Isaiah Kassidy

* MJF will speak on his win over CM Punk

* TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against A.Q.A

* Chris Jericho has called an Inner Circle Team Meeting

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]