Former WWE Star Cedric Alexander Discusses 'Wrestling Soul Mate'

Across his 17-year in-ring career, Cedric Alexander has crossed paths with wrestlers from all over the world. Only a handful have created true magic with him, however.

While speaking with "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Alexander pinpointed those names as fellow TNA talents Mustafa Ali and Leon Slater as well as AEW's Buddy Matthews. Ali is considered his ultimate squared circle counterpart.

"To me, [reuniting with Ali in TNA] was a dream come true because there was a point where him or I never thought we were together again," Alexander said. "There was a point where it's like we pull the trigger or we don't. It's either now or never. We got to get it out. And I was like, man, I can't pass this up. Being in the ring with Ali is always a cakewalk. He's my wrestling soul mate. I'll go ahead and say that. There's a handful of guys in wrestling that I will put on that tier of like you put me on a card with them, I'm going to steal the show every time. On that list would be Buddy Matthews, Mustafa Ali, and Leon Slater."

Alexander and Ali first clashed under the WWE banner as a part of the "205 Live" brand, which primarily showcased cruiserweights, in 2017. Across the next six years, they'd share the ring on a dozen more occasions, one of which saw them vie for the vacant Cruiserweight Championship on the WWE WrestleMania 34 pre-show. Following their respective WWE departures in 2023 and 2025, Ali and Alexander later rekindled their in-ring chemistry at the 2025 TNA Slammiversary event.