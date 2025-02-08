Cedric Alexander Announces Departure From WWE After More Than Eight Years

Following the news that Duke Hudson had bid farewell to "WWE NXT" earlier this week, another one of "NXT's" more experienced stars has been let go from the company in the form of Cedric Alexander. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to break the news, Alexander thanked everyone in WWE for the past eight years of his life.

Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years! Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise. #SeeYouIn90 — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) February 8, 2025

After breaking through on the independent scene, Alexander was signed to WWE in 2016 following an impressive showing in the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Despite losing in the second round to Kota Ibushi, the fans chanted "Please Sign Cedric" which prompted Triple H to give a thumbs up, and Alexander became a full-time member of the company's Cruiserweight division shortly after.

In 2018, Alexander won his first title in WWE as he defeated Mustafa Ali to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion on the WrestleMania 34 kick-off show, a reign that spawned out of a number of impressive showings on "WWE 205 Live." He would hold the title for six months before losing it to Buddy Murphy at another stadium-sized event, the 2018 Super Showdown event in Australia. Alexander would have three reigns as the WWE 24/7 Champion between 2019 and 2021, but the WWE Cruiserweight Championship was the pinnacle of his singles career.

However, he also achieved success in the tag team division, most notably as part of The Hurt Business, where he and Shelton Benjamin reigned as the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions in 2020 and 2021. While Alexander signed a new deal with WWE, his former stablemates are currently hurting people in All Elite Wrestling, and many fans will speculate that AEW is where Alexander will end up in the near future, but due to his 90-day non-compete clause, Alexander won't be able to do anything wrestling related until the beginning of May.