Backstage News On Cedric Alexander's WWE Contract Status

The wrestling world has seen a number of promotional shifts this year, with the likes of Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada, and Ricochet coming aboard to AEW, while Ethan Page, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer ventured over to WWE. At the same time, AEW and WWE have both equally retained a number of talents to their companies. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander reportedly falls into the latter category.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, Alexander renewed his contract with WWE earlier this year. While exact terms of the new deal were not disclosed, it is described as "multi-year" in length.

Alexander's first appearance under the WWE banner as a part of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament. There, Alexander defeated Clement Petiot in the opening round, before falling to former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi in the subsequent round of competition. Following his performance against Ibushi, which earned him "Please Sign Cedric" chants, Alexander received and accepted a contract offer from WWE. From there, Alexander officially began his WWE journey as a part of the "WWE NXT," and later "WWE Raw," brand.

Advertisement

In the present day, Alexander has returned to "NXT" with a motivation to help the brand's younger talents. Most recently, Alexander came to the aid of Je'Von Evans on the September 3 episode of "NXT." Evans was attempting to fend off Gallus' Wolfgang and Mark Coffey at ringside, while Joe Coffrey distracted the referee in the ring. And luckily for him, Alexander took the former Gallus pair down, paving the way for Evans to then land a victory over Joe.