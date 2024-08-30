New AEW Star Ricochet Reveals Why He Left WWE And Signed With Tony Khan

Months of speculation and rumors ended at Wembley Stadium when during the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In, Ricochet made his All Elite Wrestling debut. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion's WWE contract had expired over the summer and had put pen to paper on a multi-year deal with AEW, with the fans in London, England being the first to experience Ricochet in AEW live.

Everyone has their reasons for wanting to do something different in their professional lives, and Ricochet is no different, detailing the main reasons why he chose AEW over WWE in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. "I've been doing this for a long time, 21 years this year, and for me, the time when I was like, having the most fun in my career was when I was, like, traveling the world with those crazy lunatics in the back there. It's literally the time when I was having the most fun."

Ricochet made sure to note that he has had fun throughout his 21 year career and that isn't going to change any time soon. However, seeing his friends forge their own path in AEW made him realize where he really wanted to be. "I was having the most fun was when I was hanging out with these guys and traveling the world with these guys and having matches with these guys and creating the art that I really like to make for I feel like the Ricochet fans out there who's been, you know, I guess just missing the opportunity to shine. But for me, it's to have fun again and to create that art again."

