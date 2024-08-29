Ricochet Wins AEW Dynamite Debut, Confrontation With Will Ospreay Spoiled By PAC

Ricochet chalked up his first win in AEW on this week's "AEW Dynamite," taking down Don Callis Family member Kyle Fletcher in his "Dynamite" debut. Days after his much-awaited arrival during All In at Wembley Stadium on Sunday — where he was unable to win the Casino Gauntlet match for a future World Championship opportunity — "The One and Only" took on Fletcher in an evenly contested contest, with Fletcher close to victory on multiple occasions. Ultimately, Ricochet outlasted his opponent to secure the win after about 12 minutes.

Following the match, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay emerged to confront his long-time rival. But the moment was soon spoiled by Ospreay's All Out challenger, PAC, who landed a poisoned rana to the "Aerial Assassin" onto the stage. PAC snarled that he wasn't to be overlooked, extending his warning to Ricochet if he intends on getting in his way before leaving. Ricochet ran to check on Ospreay, calling PAC out to no avail. "The Bastard" could become a double-champion with a win at the upcoming event, having won the World Trios Championship alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta at All In.