PAC Reveals When He Will Challenge The Winner Of AEW All In American Title Match

The feud between AEW American Champion MJF and Will Ospreay has been a central focus of the road to AEW All In, but much like Raven in the 90s, all of this has PAC asking "What about me? What about PAC?" The former International Champion won a shot at the AEW International/American Championship earlier this summer and was seemingly scuttled to the side in favor of the jingoistic storyline.

Advertisement

On "AEW Dynamite," PAC declared that the winner of Ospreay's and MJF's upcoming match will face him two weeks after the event at All Out in Hoffman Estates, IL's NOW Arena on September 7. PAC won a four-way match earlier this summer, defeating Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher and Tomohiro Ishii to win the match.

Initially the AEW International Championship, MJF rebranded the title as the "American Championship" after winning it from Ospreay on the 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite," even creating a garish new title belt, much in the vein of the "Big Burberry Belt" he wore as World Champion.