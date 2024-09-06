Backstage News On WWE Contract Status Of Shayna Baszler

WWE went into 2024 with several major contracts expiring, including the likes of Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. Thus far, they have been mostly successful in getting major names to re-sign with the company. That trend seems to be continuing, as former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has re-signed.

As reported today by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Baszler has signed a multi-year deal with the company, although it is unclear on the exact length at present. Baszler's contract was set to expire this year, with the new deal coming together recently. When asked about how Baszler is viewed by the company, a longtime WWE staff member noted that she is void of ego and easy to work with. Another higher-up said that she has been helpful in many different ways when it comes to working with newer talent.Baszler is 44 years old, and was a pioneer of women's MMA with a professional record of 15 wins and 11 losses. She signed with UFC in 2013 before getting released in 2015, deciding to pursue a career in professional wrestling.

Baszler officially signed with WWE in 2017, and has been with the company since, having won the NXT Women's Championship twice and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship three times, twice with Nia Jax and once with Ronda Rousey. She recently joined Pure Fusion Collective with Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark, and has been receiving a major push and more television time on "WWE Raw."