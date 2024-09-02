WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/2 - Intercontinental Title #1 Contenders Tournament Continues, Mixed Six Person Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 2, 2024, coming to you live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado!

Pete Dunne and Jey Uso will find out who they will be facing next week in a Fatal Four-Way match as the final two competitors in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament will be determined tonight. Dominik Mysterio will be squaring off with Ilja Dragunov and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat semifinals match while Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus will be colliding with a mystery opponent who has yet to be named. While Bronson Reed was originally slated to compete against Kaiser and Sheamus, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced earlier today on WWE's social media pages that he would be unable due to illness.

Ivy Nile will be joining forces with The Creed Brothers to take on Maxxine Dupri, Otis, and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy in a Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match. Tensions between Nile and Dupri have been on the rise ever since Nile betrayed Dupri by joining The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable as part of American Made a few weeks ago, effectively breaking up their partnership.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair dethroned The Unholy Union as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WWE Bash In Berlin this past Saturday. Not only will Cargill and Belair be appearing on tonight's show with something on their minds to share following their victory, but they will also find out who their first challengers will be as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn goes head-to-head with Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in a Number One Contenders Match.

Additionally, Shayna Baszler will be going one-on-one with Zelina Vega after the latter cost the former and her Pure Fusion Collective stablemate Zoey Stark their match against the aforementioned Damage CTRL last week.