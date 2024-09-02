WWE Raw Star To Miss Tonight's Show After Contracting COVID

One of the participants in the two triple threat matches on "WWE Raw" to determine the Number One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship, held by Bron Breakker, is out of action Monday night. General Manager Adam Pearce announced on WWE's X (formerly Twitter) account that "Big" Bronson Reed, who was set to face off against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus on the show, is not medically cleared, and out of action due to COVID. In the video, Pearce did not announce who would be replacing Reed in the match, but said fans would find out during the show.

Advertisement

Last week, Reed faced off against Braun Strowman, but their match quickly spilled outside of the ring, then outside of the arena, where Reed jumped from a retaining wall to send Strowman through the hood of a car with his Tsunami. Reed had taken out other talent, like Seth Rollins and R-Truth, with his signature splash, causing both stars to be out of action indefinitely. Reed had been fined in storyline for his actions, and when he took out R-Truth, Pearce mentioned a suspension for the "Big" man that never came to fruition before he injured Strowman, who walked away from the Tsunami on his own volition.

Advertisement

The other triple threat match taking place on "Raw" will see former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov take on Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio, the latter of whom is fresh off a mixed tag team loss at Bash in Berlin. Elsewhere on the card, new WWE Women's Tag Team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will appear, American Made will take on Alpha Academy in six-person mixed tag action, and more.