Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest Get Their Revenge On Judgment Day At WWE Bash In Berlin

The "Terror Twins" Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest defeated Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Ripley's ex-boyfriend and former Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio in mixed tag team action at WWE Bash in Berlin. Ripley and Priest got the win despite the New Judgment Day's best efforts when Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh interfered in the match.

Despite the mixed tag rules, Morgan took multiple cheap shots at Priest when Mysterio was the legal man. Ripely also faced down Mysterio in the ring, and her ex-boyfriend offered her a hug and pretended to want to make up as a distraction, though Ripley caught Morgan with an elbow. Ripley beat down Mysterio to the excitement of the crowd, choking him between her legs while using the ropes for leverage. She looked for a Riptide on Mysterio, but was stopped by Morgan, who hit a Codebreaker.

In the final act of the match, the "Terror Twins" stood strong and hit Double Razor's Edges on Mysterio and Morgan. Ripley threw Morgan out of the ring and signaled to Priest to finish off Mysterio with a South of Heaven chokeslam, but the rest of Judgment Day came out to interfere. Balor took down Priest for Mysterio to set him up and hit the 619, followed by a frog splash, but Priest kicked out.

Mysterio tagged in Morgan, who was caught with a backbreaker by Ripley, but McDonagh distracted Ripley for Morgan to hit a combination of the Oblivion and Codebreaker. Priest took out Judgment Day on the outside and beat down Mysterio on the announce desk, distracting Morgan enough for Ripley to hit her with a headbutt, then a Riptide for the win.