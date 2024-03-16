Backstage Update On WWE Allowing Shayna Baszler To Work Bloodsport X Event For GCW

More details have emerged regarding the recent announcement that WWE star Shayna Baszler will appear at GCW's Bloodsport X event on April 4. In an update posted to F4WOnline, Dave Meltzer said he was told the decision came from WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and that he has a different view on WWE talent appearing with other promotions than did Vince McMahon.

Baszler's appearance at Bloodsport won't be the first time WWE sends talent elsewhere this year either, having previously sent Charlie Dempsey to All Japan Pro Wrestling in January. The event has historically been hosted by Josh Barnett — except Matt Riddle's Bloodsport in 2018 — and is promoted under the GCW umbrella. Barnett was Shayna Baszler's coach early in her transition from MMA to professional wrestling. Bloodsport competition differs from traditional wrestling as it takes place in a ring without ropes or turnbuckles, and matches can only be won via submission or knockout.

This event will be the tenth iteration, ahead of Bloodsport Bushido in Tokyo slated for June 22, and is also slated to feature Nic Nemeth — formerly Dolph Ziggler in WWE — as he faces "Speedball" Mike Bailey, due to be Bailey's third Bloodsport outing. A whole slew of names are involved elsewhere, with Josh Barnett facing Johnny "Bloodsport" Hennigan, Minoru Suzuki vs. Royce Isaacs, and former "WWE NXT" stars Timothy Thatcher and Axel Tischer set to collide.