WWE NXT Live Coverage 9/3 - Triple Threat NXT Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match, Trick Williams Faces Pete Dunne

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 3, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After dethroning Andre Chase and Ridge Holland to regain the new NXT Tag Team Championship at "NXT" No Mercy, Axiom and Nathan Frazer's first challengers will be revealed tonight as Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz collide with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. During the Premium Live Event this past Sunday, all three teams made it known that they wanted a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship, with both Gallus and Ledger and Walker calling their shot on their X accounts and The Rascalz on the show itself.

Advertisement

Trick Williams and Pete Dunne look to settle their differences once and for all tonight as they battle one another in the ring. The issues between Williams and Dunne have been no secret over the course of the past few weeks, culminating in Denver, Colorado when Dunne landed a Bitter End on Williams after he had served as special guest referee during the NXT Championship match between Ethan Page and TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry.

Additionally, Lexis King will be going one-on-one with Oro Mensah of Meta-Four. The two men found themselves face-to-face in a verbal confrontation with each other backstage during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT" which ultimately resulted in a physical altercation.