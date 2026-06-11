Cedric Alexander Assesses How His TNA Run Has Gone So Far

TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander has spoken about his time in TNA Wrestling, explaining how the promotion has allowed him to showcase his personality.

In an interview with "Battleground Podcast," Alexander spoke excitedly about holding the X-Division title, detailing how it was a championship he had dreamt of having his hands over for several years.

"It's like a dream come true. You know, it's one of the things that I can't say enough, man. This is one of the championships I wanted to hold as a wrestling fan coming up 20 years ago, just dreaming of being a pro wrestler. This is one of the championships that I had my eye on and had to get, and here we are," he said. "Man, it just feels really cool to be able to put your name in the bucket with a bunch of other legends who have held this championship. Joe, Daniels, Sabin, Shelley, Red."

The former WWE star, who has been a part of TNA Wrestling for a year, praised the promotion for giving him an opportunity to showcase his talent and his true self, which he is grateful for. He feels that he has a bigger chance to shine in TNA compared to his previous promotion, WWE.

"I feel like TNA definitely put the ball in my court and let me run with it. For me, it's always been a case of, like, the talent has always been there. The ability has always been there. It just hadn't been the opportunity quite as much. In previous years, there's always been something in my way, whether it's, you know, The Rock's promo stepping into my promo time or my match time or something like that, and I can't do this, and I can't do that for whatever reason. But with TNA, there's a spot for me to be me," he added.

Alexander explained how TNA has given him the confidence to show his true potential and how he has been able to "shed the baggage" he accumulated during his time in WWE.