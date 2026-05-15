Cedric Alexander Ends Leon Slater's X-Division Title Run In TNA Impact Main Event

Cedric Alexander defeated Leon Slater in the main event of Thursday's "TNA Impact," winning the X-Division Championship and preventing Slater from becoming the longest reigning champion in the title's history.

Slater got the first fall relatively early in the bout with a flash roll-up for the three-count. The action was taken to the outside as Slater looked for a suicide dive, got caught and release German suplexed to the floor. Alexander than rammed Slater spine-first into the barricade.

When the action returned to the ring, Slater got the better of things and went back up to the ropes, missing as Alexander sidestepped him but working it into a springboard leg lariat. He then went to the top rope again and delivered a crossbody, but as he sought to finish the match he was caught in a roll-up attempt. An exchange of roll-up attempts led into Alexander hitting a Michinoku Driver for the two-count.

Alexander eventually connected with the Lumbar Check to pin Slater and draw the match level. Slater thought he had the match won with an avalanche Styles Clash but Alexander managed to kick out at the count of two. Alexander then launched Slater into the steel steps and grabbed the X-Division title belt at ringside, declaring himself the champion-in-waiting to Carlos Silva and the commentary team.

Slater was shown to be busted open from the steps spot. Though he almost stole the match with an inside cradle in the middle of the ring, Alexander kicked out and delivered a brainbuster for his own nearfall.

Alexander delivered another Lumbar Check but this time Slater kicked out, rallying to hit a Blue Thunderbomb and going for the Swanton 450. He missed, allowing Alexander to hit another Lumbar Check, followed by a second for good measure and getting the pinfall to win the title.