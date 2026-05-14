TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 5/14 - X-Division Title On The Line And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on May 14, 2026, coming to you live from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California!
Cedric Alexander of The System was previously unsuccessful in dethrone Leon Slater as X-Division Champion at TNA Rebellion on April 11. Tonight, he will challenge Slater for the title once again in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match for what will mark Slater's first defense since then. In the event that Slater retains his title tonight, then he will break Austin Aries' 298 day reign tomorrow to become the longest reigning X-Division Champion of all time.
Mike Santana is set to make an appearance on tonight's show, but he will also find out who his next challenger for the TNA World Championship is with a Number One Contenders Battle Royal set to also take place. Santana looked to select his next challenger during last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact", but TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae interrupted him to make it crystal clear to Santana that he had no say in his opponents under her watch.
Although they may have formerly tagged with one another as First Class, tensions between AJ Francis and KC Navarro have been on the rise over the course of the last couple weeks. Tonight, they look to put their issues to rest once and for all as they collide in a Sactown Street Fight with MLB Sacramento Athletics Announcer Chris Caray taking a seat at the commentary desk for the match. Navarro currently holds a win against Francis from the April 16 episode of "Thursday Night Impact".
Allie and Rosemary will be joining forces with one another to take on The Diamond Collective's Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore. With The Diamond Collective having their sights set on Allie and Rosemary after being trapped in the Undead Realm, the latter two women and Mara Sadè previously scored a victory against Tessa Blanchard, Crawford, and Moore on the April 30 edition of "Thursday Night Impact".
Additionally, Léi Yǐng Lee will be making an appearance on tonight's show after dethroning Arianna Grace as TNA Knockouts World Champion last Thursday to become a two time titleholder.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what's led up to the X-Division Championship match tonight,
Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as the competitors in the TNA World Championship Number One Contenders Battle Royal make their way out.
TNA World Championship Number One Contenders Battle Royal
Mustafa Saed hits Bear Bronson with a garbage can lid, and the bell rings. He rocks Special Agent Zero with a right hand, but Zero responds with one of his own and the two men go back and forth with strikes as everyone else watches on. Zero then dumps Saed over the top rope and out of the ring to send him to the back.
Eliminated: Mustafa Saed
Special Agent Zero brawls with Dutch, but several competitors in the ring send Dutch and Zero over the top rope and onto the floor to eliminate them. Mr. Elegance then eliminates BDE, but The Home Town Man dumps Mr. Elegance out of the ring to eliminate him.
Eliminated: Special Agent Zero, Dutch, BDE, and Mr. Elegance
The Home Town Man then sends Brian Myers out of the ring with a back body drop over the top rope to eliminate him, but Bronson and Eddie Edwards go after The Home Town Man. John Skyler and Vincent are eliminated, but Jason Hotch saves himself by landing on the ring steps that were pulled out by Tasha Steelz and using Skyler and Vincent as stepping stones to get back on the ring apron. Elijah then lands a knee strike on Hotch to send him crashing off the ring apron and onto the floor.
Eliminated: Brian Myers, The Home Town Man, Vincent, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch
Eddie fires off right hands on Elijah's midsection, and The Home Town Man rains down right hands on Frankie Kazarian in the corner. Kazarian then manages to send The Home Town Man crashing over the top rope and onto the floor to send him to the back, but Elijah dumps Kazarian out of the ring to eliminate him.
Eliminated: The Home Town Man and Frankie Kazarian
We are down to four: Eddie, Bronson, Elijah, and Eric Young. Eddie and Bronson go after Elijah, but Elijah dumps them out of the ring over the top rope to eliminate them.
Eliminated: Eddie Edwards and Bear Bronson
Elijah and Young are left as the final two men standing. Young and Elijah spill onto the ring apron over the top rope and exchange forearms and chops with one another, but Young sends Elijah crashing onto the floor to send him to the back.
Eliminated: Elijah
Winner (and new Number One Contender): Eric Young
We then head backstage, where Mustafa Ali chews out the rest of Order 4 for their recent shortcomings as Order 4 stands by with Gia Miller. Ali announces that the TNA International Championship Open Challenge will be returning next week, but Miller stops Jason Hotch as Order 4 leaves and tells him that he did a good job in the TNA World Championship Number One Contenders Battle Royal.
Back at ringside, Léi Yǐng Lee makes her way out.
We Hear From Léi Yǐng Lee
Lee says last Thursday was the best night of her life. She says she's fought her whole life to be a two time TNA Knockouts World Champion, then shares how proud she is to bring the title back to TNA Wrestling and says she always wants to speak from the bottom of her heart despite English being her second language. She thanks the fans and says she couldn't have done it without them.
Xia Brookside's music hits and she makes her way out. She says she has her eye on the TNA Knockouts World Championship and it will be hers, but Lee says she's sick of Brookside and will beat her in the ring tonight.
Brookside acts like she's about to get in the ring, but decides against it and says she would never fight Lee in a place like Sacramento. She says Lee is a fool and says she's already destroyed her mentally and emotionally. She says she'll destroy Lee physically soon to win the TNA Knockouts World Championship.
Gia Miller catches up with Keith Jardine at ringside, but The Elegance Brand makes their way out as The Personal Concerige shows off Mr. Elegance to Jardine. Jardine is not impressed by Mr. Elegance, prompting security to make their way out.
AJ Francis then makes their way to the ring. KC Navarro follows, and Chris Caray joins the announce desk.
AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro in a Sactown Street Fight
The bell rings and Navarro grabs a table from under the ring. Francis clocks Navarro from behind and looks to land a Styles Clash on Navarro in the ring, but Navarro dropkicks Francis into the ropes and dials it up for a 305 on him.
Navarro delivers a Tornado DDT on Francis on the outside and pulls the table back out from under the ring, then hits Francis with a steel chair and cracks it across his spine. He then sends Francis crashing into the ring steps.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac