TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 5/14 - X-Division Title On The Line And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on May 14, 2026, coming to you live from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California!

Cedric Alexander of The System was previously unsuccessful in dethrone Leon Slater as X-Division Champion at TNA Rebellion on April 11. Tonight, he will challenge Slater for the title once again in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match for what will mark Slater's first defense since then. In the event that Slater retains his title tonight, then he will break Austin Aries' 298 day reign tomorrow to become the longest reigning X-Division Champion of all time.

Mike Santana is set to make an appearance on tonight's show, but he will also find out who his next challenger for the TNA World Championship is with a Number One Contenders Battle Royal set to also take place. Santana looked to select his next challenger during last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact", but TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae interrupted him to make it crystal clear to Santana that he had no say in his opponents under her watch.

Although they may have formerly tagged with one another as First Class, tensions between AJ Francis and KC Navarro have been on the rise over the course of the last couple weeks. Tonight, they look to put their issues to rest once and for all as they collide in a Sactown Street Fight with MLB Sacramento Athletics Announcer Chris Caray taking a seat at the commentary desk for the match. Navarro currently holds a win against Francis from the April 16 episode of "Thursday Night Impact".

Allie and Rosemary will be joining forces with one another to take on The Diamond Collective's Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore. With The Diamond Collective having their sights set on Allie and Rosemary after being trapped in the Undead Realm, the latter two women and Mara Sadè previously scored a victory against Tessa Blanchard, Crawford, and Moore on the April 30 edition of "Thursday Night Impact".

Additionally, Léi Yǐng Lee will be making an appearance on tonight's show after dethroning Arianna Grace as TNA Knockouts World Champion last Thursday to become a two time titleholder.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what's led up to the X-Division Championship match tonight,

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as the competitors in the TNA World Championship Number One Contenders Battle Royal make their way out.