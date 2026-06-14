Brian Myers Looks Back On Massive WWE WrestleMania Moment

Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins, celebrated the biggest win of his WWE career at WrestleMania 35, when he and Matt Cardona defeated The Revival for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The victory marked the end to Myers' famous 269-match losing streak, but according to the TNA star, the match may have never happened if it wasn't for a conversation he had with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

During a recent appearance on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Myers explained that he had custom-made New York Jets gear created for WrestleMania, thinking it wouldn't be an issue knowing he'd likely be used in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, McMahon disapproved the gear, leading Myers to confront his boss just days before WrestleMania.

"Now I'm all mad about my gear and stuff and I'm like, I got to like say something. So, we caught him ... I said, 'You didn't approve my WrestleMania gear.' He goes, 'No.' And I'm like, 'What's going on?' I said, 'Do you know the significance of it?' He goes, 'Let me guess, the New York Jets.' And first, I'm shocked that he got me on that," he explained. "I don't know if it just like re-fired me up and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm WWE's biggest underdog and the NFL's biggest underdog stadium and a hometown guy and all and it means something to me.' And he goes, 'Oh God, damn it Hawkins just wear the gear' ... But I'm convinced whatever happened in that talk got his wheels spinning and he just made that match with Revival."

Just two months after their WrestleMania 35 win, Myers and Cardona would lose the titles to the Revival on "WWE Raw," with the duo never recapturing the gold as a tag team again.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.