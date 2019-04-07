RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs. The Revival

We go back to the ring and Michael Cole is on commentary with Corey Graves and Renee Young. Out first come RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. The challengers are out next, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

Hawkins starts off with Dawson. Dawson with some trash talking. The stalling continues but they lock up and go to the mat with Dawson in control. Dash comes in for offense on Hawkins. Dawson keeps control of Ryder next. Dash comes back in with a big drop on Ryder for a close 2 count. Dash talks trash to Hawkins on the apron now. Dash blocks a Ryder comeback and in comes Dawson with more double teaming. Dawson keeps Ryder grounded in the middle of the ring.

Ryder finally gets an opening with a suplex but Dash turns it right back around. Ryder gets double teamed again but he finally takes them both down with a double neckbreaker. Fans rally as Ryder looks for the tag but Dawson stops it to boos. The Revival unloads on Ryder in the corner with rights and lefts now. The Revival continues to control and double team Ryder, bringing a frustrated Hawkins back in. The referee warns The Revival, then warns Hawkins as he approaches on the apron. Wilder tags in and Dawson slams him on top of Ryder for another 2 count.

Hawkins finally gets a hot tag as the crowd pops. Hawkins with offense on both opponents. He yells out to the crowd for a big pop. Hawkins backslides Dawson for a close 2 count. Hawkins drops Wilder off the apron and goes back to work on Dawson, dropping him with an overhead kick. Dawson fights back with a close 2 count of his own. Ryder is down off the apron. Hawkins and Dawson collide in the middle of the ring and both go down.

Ryder recovers and tags in. Dawson counters the Ruff Ryder. Ryder with the big shot off the second rope. Ryder and Dash both tumble over the top rope to the floor. Ryder landed hard on his neck. Hawkins rolls Ryder back in for the tag. Hawkins tags Dawson but Dash pulls Hawkins to the floor just in time. Dash with a tornado DDT to Ryder on the floor. Hawkins levels Dash on the floor. Dawson takes out Hawkins and hits a big Brainbuster on the floor. Everyone is down now as the referee counts. Dawson and Hawkins break the count as fans chant for Hawkins. Dawson isn't impressed with the chant. Dawson mocks Hawkins and tells the referee to make sure he's awake.

Hawkins was just suckering Dawson in as he rolls him up for the pin and the title.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

