Kevin Knight Escapes AEW Collision With TNT Title

Kevin Knight is racking up the title defenses as the AEW TNT Champion as he left the Summer Blockbuster edition of "AEW Collision" with another win under his belt.

#AndStill! @Jet2Flyy knocked @TheBadReed out of the sky and finished him with a Crash Landing! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/d7f6bdKaKW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

"The Jet" faced off with Myron Reed of The Rascalz after Reed's partners, Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz, made light work of The Atlas Brothers and declared that they want some gold in AEW. Reed wanted to be the first to bring some gold to The Rascalz, but Knight was able to withstand all of the punishment Reed dished out.

Reed flew all over the place throughout the match, hitting a number of Cutters to the champion in the ring, on the outside, and even in the ring ropes. Knight did have Don Callis at ringside just in case anything didn't go according to plan, but "The Invisible Hand" was not needed as Knight to advantage of Reed's momentum and used it against him. In the closing moments, Reed ducked a Flying Lariat from the champion, but when he went for another Cutter, Knight delivered a Drop Kick to the back of the head, before hitting the Crash Landing for the win. The victory now puts Knight on six successful defenses of the TNT Championship since winning the belt back at AEW Dynasty 2026.

However, having one belt doesn't seem to be enough for "The Jet" as he has consistently proclaimed that he wants to be "Jet 2 Belts." He managed to convince MJF to give him another shot at the AEW World Championship on the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," but MJF noted that if he retains his beloved "Triple B," there will be no more chances to become "Jet 2 Belts" for the current TNT Champion. When and where that match takes place has yet to be announced at the time of writing.