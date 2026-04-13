Kevin Knight Wins AEW TNT Championship In Casino Gauntlet

Kevin Knight won the Casino Gauntlet match to win the vacant TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty.

Tommaso Ciampa and RUSH entered the match as the first two entrants after winning their respective qualifying matches. Bandido and Speedball were the next two entrants. Clon, PAC, Daniel Garcia, Anthony Bowens, Kevin Knight, and Wheeler Yuta rounded out the participants.

Bandido landed a 21 Plex on Ciampa out of nowhere. He also took out the entire field with a massive tope suicida prior to Yuta's arrival into the match. Ciampa landed a suplex on Knight to take everyone out again. PAC connected with the Black Arrow on Speedball, but Ciampa broke up the pin with a knee strike. He pinned Speedball, only for Yuta to pull Ciampa out of the ring. Garcia locked Speedball in a submission, but Knight broke up the pin with the UFO Splash to pin Garcia for the win. While he celebrated his victory, Speedball looked on and was not happy with his teammate.

On last night's "Collision", JetSpeed and Mistico lost their Trios titles to The Dogs.