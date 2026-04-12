AEW Dynasty Results 4/12 - Several Titles On The Line, The Young Bucks Face Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Dynasty on April 12, 2026, coming to you live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at a special main show start time of 8 PM ET!

MJF will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution on March 15 as he defends against AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega. Omega has been keeping his eye on the AEW World Championship over the course of the past couple of months, defeating Swerve Strickland in a Number One Contenders vs. EVP title Match on the March 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite". Omega then came face-to-face with MJF on the April 1 episode of "Dynamite" when the two men signed the contract for tonight's match and a tense exchange of words subsequently broke out between them.

After retaining her title against Mina Shirakawa on March 25, Thekla will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line once again tonight as she defends against Jamie Hayter. Not only did Hayter, her Brawling Birds tag team partner Alex Windsor, and Shirakawa score a win against Thekla and her Triangle of Madness stablemates Skye Blue and Julia Hart on April 1 in a Trios Match, but Hayter challenged Thekla to tonight's match on the April 2 episode of "AEW Collision".

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will be joining forces with one another in what will mark their first time joining forces since defeating FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a tag team match at AEW All Out on September 20, 2025 as they challenge Harwood and Wheeler for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Copeland and Cage made their return to AEW at Revolution moments after FTR had retained their title against The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Since then, both teams have sent each other a series of messages via videos, backstage segments, and ringside promos as tensions among them continue to be on the rise.

Will Ospreay will be challenging Jon Moxley for the Continental Championship in what will mark Moxley's first defense since retaining against The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita in a No Time Limit Match at Revolution. Ospreay has been looking to see his retribution against Moxley for sidelining him with a neck injury following their Ten Man Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24, 2025. He challenged Moxley to a singles match via a video on the March 25 episode of "Dynamite" and later added that he wanted to challenge Moxley for his title on April 2.

The Dogs' David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gabe Kidd dethroned Kevin Knight, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Mistico as AEW World Trios Champions during last night's episode of "Collision". Tonight, they will be making their first defense as they go head-to-head with The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and a mystery tag team partner of their choosing.

Kyle Fletcher was forced to vacate the TNT Championship and put an end to his 58 day reign after becoming injured. Tonight, a new TNT Champion will be crowned in a Casino Gauntlet Match. Tommaso Ciampa will be entering the match at the Number One Spot after defeating Mascara Dorada this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", while Rush will be entering at Number Two following a victory against Anthony Bowens on last night's episode of "Collision". This will guarantee that both men will have more time to pin or make one of his opponents tap out before the ring becomes more filled up with opponents.

The aforementioned Matt and Nick of The Young Bucks will be going head-to-head with The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada. Although Fletcher was originally slated to take Okada's spot in tonight's match, Takeshita and Okada have proved to have a rocky relationship with one another. Don Callis provided Takeshita and Okada some extra incentive for working together in a backstage segment on this past Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" by promising Takeshita that he would get a shot at Okada's International Championship at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24.

Darby Allin will be in action as he squares off with The Don Callis Family's Andrade El Idolo. Similar to the aforementioned Omega, Allin has been looking to get a shot at the AEW World Championship over the past couple of weeks now that his issues with The Dogs' Gabe Kidd have been put to rest once and for all. Don Callis revealed on April 1 that he had struck up a deal with MJF wherein if Allin could be the best member of The Don Callis Family in Andrade, then he would get his AEW World Championship Match.

Chris Jericho will be competing in his first match since losing his Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido in a Title vs. Mask Match on April 6, 2025 at that year's Dynasty pay-per-view event as he goes one-on-one with Ricochet of The Demand. With Jericho having made his return to AEW on the April 1 episode of "Dynamite", he found himself involved in a verbal altercation with Ricochet on this past Wednesday's edition of the show and revealed he has the right to choose his Dynasty opponent per his new contract with the company.

Additionally, Marina Shafir will be going one-on-one with the aforementioned Windsor on the Zero Hour Pre-Show beginning at 7 PM ET. Elsewhere on the Zero Hour Pre-Show, Divine Dominion's Lena Kross and Megan Bayne will be defending the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship against Maya World and Hyan while "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will be putting the AEW National Championship on the line against The Don Callis Family's Mark Davis.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as Marina Shafir makes her way to the ring. Alex Windsor follows.