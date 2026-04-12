AEW Dynasty Results 4/12 - Several Titles On The Line, The Young Bucks Face Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Dynasty on April 12, 2026, coming to you live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at a special main show start time of 8 PM ET!
MJF will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution on March 15 as he defends against AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega. Omega has been keeping his eye on the AEW World Championship over the course of the past couple of months, defeating Swerve Strickland in a Number One Contenders vs. EVP title Match on the March 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite". Omega then came face-to-face with MJF on the April 1 episode of "Dynamite" when the two men signed the contract for tonight's match and a tense exchange of words subsequently broke out between them.
After retaining her title against Mina Shirakawa on March 25, Thekla will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line once again tonight as she defends against Jamie Hayter. Not only did Hayter, her Brawling Birds tag team partner Alex Windsor, and Shirakawa score a win against Thekla and her Triangle of Madness stablemates Skye Blue and Julia Hart on April 1 in a Trios Match, but Hayter challenged Thekla to tonight's match on the April 2 episode of "AEW Collision".
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will be joining forces with one another in what will mark their first time joining forces since defeating FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a tag team match at AEW All Out on September 20, 2025 as they challenge Harwood and Wheeler for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Copeland and Cage made their return to AEW at Revolution moments after FTR had retained their title against The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Since then, both teams have sent each other a series of messages via videos, backstage segments, and ringside promos as tensions among them continue to be on the rise.
Will Ospreay will be challenging Jon Moxley for the Continental Championship in what will mark Moxley's first defense since retaining against The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita in a No Time Limit Match at Revolution. Ospreay has been looking to see his retribution against Moxley for sidelining him with a neck injury following their Ten Man Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on August 24, 2025. He challenged Moxley to a singles match via a video on the March 25 episode of "Dynamite" and later added that he wanted to challenge Moxley for his title on April 2.
The Dogs' David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gabe Kidd dethroned Kevin Knight, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Mistico as AEW World Trios Champions during last night's episode of "Collision". Tonight, they will be making their first defense as they go head-to-head with The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and a mystery tag team partner of their choosing.
Kyle Fletcher was forced to vacate the TNT Championship and put an end to his 58 day reign after becoming injured. Tonight, a new TNT Champion will be crowned in a Casino Gauntlet Match. Tommaso Ciampa will be entering the match at the Number One Spot after defeating Mascara Dorada this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", while Rush will be entering at Number Two following a victory against Anthony Bowens on last night's episode of "Collision". This will guarantee that both men will have more time to pin or make one of his opponents tap out before the ring becomes more filled up with opponents.
The aforementioned Matt and Nick of The Young Bucks will be going head-to-head with The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada. Although Fletcher was originally slated to take Okada's spot in tonight's match, Takeshita and Okada have proved to have a rocky relationship with one another. Don Callis provided Takeshita and Okada some extra incentive for working together in a backstage segment on this past Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" by promising Takeshita that he would get a shot at Okada's International Championship at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24.
Darby Allin will be in action as he squares off with The Don Callis Family's Andrade El Idolo. Similar to the aforementioned Omega, Allin has been looking to get a shot at the AEW World Championship over the past couple of weeks now that his issues with The Dogs' Gabe Kidd have been put to rest once and for all. Don Callis revealed on April 1 that he had struck up a deal with MJF wherein if Allin could be the best member of The Don Callis Family in Andrade, then he would get his AEW World Championship Match.
Chris Jericho will be competing in his first match since losing his Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido in a Title vs. Mask Match on April 6, 2025 at that year's Dynasty pay-per-view event as he goes one-on-one with Ricochet of The Demand. With Jericho having made his return to AEW on the April 1 episode of "Dynamite", he found himself involved in a verbal altercation with Ricochet on this past Wednesday's edition of the show and revealed he has the right to choose his Dynasty opponent per his new contract with the company.
Additionally, Marina Shafir will be going one-on-one with the aforementioned Windsor on the Zero Hour Pre-Show beginning at 7 PM ET. Elsewhere on the Zero Hour Pre-Show, Divine Dominion's Lena Kross and Megan Bayne will be defending the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship against Maya World and Hyan while "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will be putting the AEW National Championship on the line against The Don Callis Family's Mark Davis.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home as Marina Shafir makes her way to the ring. Alex Windsor follows.
Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
The bell rings and the two begin firing off right hands on one another. Windsor levels Shafir with a clothesline, then flies off the apron with a cannonball to level Shafir on the outside and dumps her back in the ring.
Shafir cinches in an armbar on Windsor, but Windsor lands a boot on Shafir's midsection. Shafir whips Windsor into the corner of the ring and looks to land a boot on her, but Windsor moves out of the way and Shafir's foot is sent crashing into the corner. Shafir then pins Windsor, but Windsor kicks out and Shafir catches her with a chokeslam onto the mat.
Windsor rolls up Shafir, but Shafir kicks out and rocks Windsor with a right hand. The two women exchange strikes with one another, but Shafir fires off a few knees on Windsor's midsection and fires off a kick on Windsor's chest. Shafir then rolls up Windsor, but Windsor kicks out and pins Shafir for the win.
Winner: Alex Windsor
Kamille then makes her way to the ring. Big Anne follows.
Kamille vs. Big Anne (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
The bell rings and Kamille fires off chops and boots on Anne in the corner. She cinches in a Torture Rack on Anne, then sends her crashing into the mat with a sit-out powerbomb for the win.
Winner: Kamille
After the match, Willow Nightingale (who Kamille had attacked earlier in the night backstage) makes her way to the ring as officials try stopping her. Kamille attacks Nightingale in the ring and fires off forearms on her, then levels her with a big boot.
Mark Davis then makes his way to the ring. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry follows.
Jack Perry (c) vs. Mark Davis (w/ Don Callis) for the AEW National Championship (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Davis dumps Perry across the ring, then sends him crashing into the mat before the action spills out of the ring and delivers a kick to Davis using the ring post.
Perry lands a jawbreaker on Davis back inside the ring, then flies off the ropes to take out Davis on the outside and dumps him back in the ring. He ascends to the top rope, but Davis joins him up there. Perry fires off headbutts on Davis to fight him off and looks to fly, but Davis moves out of the way.
Perry catches Davis with Sliced Bread out of the corner and pins him, but Davis kicks out and Perry fires off right hands on his spine. He sends Perry crashing into the ring apron spine first and dumps him back in the ring, then looks to land a powerbomb on him. Perry counters into a DDT and catches Davis with a hurricanrana before he pins him for the win.
Winner (and still): "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry
Maya World and Hyan then make their way to the ring. Divine Dominion follows.
Divine Dominion (c) vs. Maya World and Hyan for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
World and Lena Kross begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Megan Bayne tags in and runs over World with a shoulder tackle, but Hyan tags in and catches Bayne with a strike. She delivers a crossbody to Bayne off the middle rope and pins her, but Bayne kicks out and sits her on the top rope. Bayne then sends World crashing off the ring apron with a forearm before Kross tags in and lands a powerbomb on Hyan onto the ring apron.
Kross whips Hyan into the corner back inside the ring and jams her boot into her face. Bayne tags back in and lands a splash on Hyan in the corner, then follows it up with a double underhook suplex and fires off strikes on Hyan.
Bayne lands a double Fallaway Slam to World and Hyan, but Hyan and World dropkick Kross and Bayne out of the ring through the middle rope. World holds the bottom rope open for Hyan to fly through with a dive and level Divine Dominion on the outside, then delivers a springboard moonsault to them off the middle rope.
Kross catches Hyan with an over the shoulder cutter and pins her, but World breaks the fall. Bayne tags in and delivers a double chokeslam on Hyan with Kross for the win.
Winners (and still): Divine Dominion
We are live on the main show! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home once again as The Young Bucks make their way to the ring. Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada follow, with Don Callis taking a seat at the announce desk.
The Young Bucks vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada (w/ Don Callis)
Takeshita and Nick Jackson begin the action. The bell rings and Takeshita levels Nick with a shoulder tackle. Okada tags in and delivers an elbow drop to Nick before Takeshita delivers one of his own and Okada delivers a slam to Nick.
Nick delivers a chop to Takeshita and connects with an Escalara-arm drag combination to Takeshita and Okada using the top rope. Matt Jackson tags in and uses Nick's chest to land a Sliced Bread on Okada. Matt and Nick double team on Takeshita, and Nick flies off the top rope to take out Takeshita and Okada on the outside. Matt and Nick then set up for the Meltzer Driver on Takeshita, but Okada causes a distraction. Nick responds with a dropkick to Okada off the top rope, then assists Matt in landing a dropkick on Takeshita through the middle rope and onto the outside.
Takeshita wears down Matt with a submission hold inside the ring as Okada sends Nick crashing into the ring steps on the outside. Okada then distracts the referee as Takeshita and Callis take Matt's eye on the outside.
Okada places on one of The Bucks' ring jackets and mockingly calls for Matt to tag in. Takeshita and Nick tag in, but The Bucks cinch in double sharpshooters on Takeshita and Okada as Takeshita and Okada slap one another.
Takeshita delivers a belly-to-back piledriver to Matt as Okada lands a piledriver on Nick. Takeshita then pins Matt, but Matt kicks out and Takeshita runs him over with a knee strike. Takeshita pins Matt, but Nick sends himself and Okada crashing into Matt and Takeshita to break the fall.
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