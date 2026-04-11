AEW Collision Results 4/11 - World Trios Titles And International Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on April 11, 2026, coming to you from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada!

It's Dynasty Eve and there's a packed episode ahead. Kyle Fletcher suffered an injury that forced him to vacate the TNT Championship. To crown a new champion, there will be a Casino Gauntlet on Dynasty. Tommaso Ciampa qualified for the #1 entrant spot. Tonight, RUSH will face Anthony Bowens to get the #2 spot.

Fletcher's injury also affected a planned Dynasty match that would've seen him and Kazuchika Okada face the Young Bucks. Instead the Bucks will face Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. Before that, the Bucks will face Don Callis Family members, El Clon and Hechicero. Okada will defend the International Championship against Myron Reed after he got the better of Okada last week.

On Sunday, Thekla will defend the Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter while Marina Shafir will face Alex Windsor on Zero Hour. Tonight, the Brawling Birds take on Thekla and Shafir in tag action.

Two weeks ago, Hikaru Shida returned to AEW after nearly 500 days and came up short against Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. Tonight, she'll team up with Nightingale's friend, Kris Statlander "just like old times".

Last Saturday, The Hurt Syndicate announced that they had returned and that Bobby Lashley had been cleared. They'll be in action tonight.

On Dynamite, The Dogs challenged JetSpeed and Mistico for the Trios Championship. That match will happen tonight.