AEW Collision Results 6/13 - Cincinnati Street Fight, Young Bucks Vs. The Dogs
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster" on June 13, 2026, coming to you from the The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio!
There will be a Survival of the Fittest match to crown the next TBS Champion. Two qualifying matches take place tonight. Hikaru Shida will take on Zayda Steel. Persephone looks to get even with Julia Hart after she misted her in the face. She will face her in a qualifying match.
Ahead of her Owen Cup tournament semifinals match against Maya World, Athena will be in action.
Death Riders and Shane Taylor Promotion have been feuding for the last few weeks. After Taylor took out Wheeler Yuta last Saturday, he challenged Moxley to a match for the Continental Championship. After losing on "Dynamite", STP attacked Moxley and brawled with Marina Shafir and Daniel Garcia. Garcia challenged them to a Cincinnati street fight.
On Wednesday, a vignette aired of Zack Sabre, Jr. challenging Kenny Omega for a match at Forbidden Door. Omega accepted and the match was made official. Tonight, Omega returns to action against ZSJ's TMDK stablemate, Bad Dude Tito.
A few weeks ago, The Dogs took out the current AEW tag team champions, Cope & Cage and the Young Bucks aren't happy about it. Both teams want to be the Number One contenders and they'll battle tonight.
During Kevin Knight's match against "Speedball" Mike Bailey, he also had to deal with DCF's Jake Doyle. Tonight, the former Deadlock Pro Wrestling tag team champions will face off. Knight will defend his TNT Championship against Myron Reed. The other members of The Rascalz, Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz will also be in action.
Kenny Omega vs. Bad Dude Tito
Omega comes to the ring first. Bad Dude Tito follows, accompanied by Mikey Nicholls.
They shook hands and Tito kicked him. He punched him against the ropes and slammed him to the mat. Omega gets in body shots and sends Tito to the mat. Tito rolled to the outside and took a crossbody. Tito sent Omega to the barricade, but Omega got a foot up. Tito suplexed him onto the floor and slammed him into the apron.
Tito punched Omega in the corner, did an Irish Whip, slammed him and followed with an exploder. They exchanged blows. Omega put Tito in a fireman's carry and went for a moonsault, but Tito was ready. He hit an enzuiguri and a German Suplex. Tito followed by putting Omega on his shoulders, but Omega got down and they exchanged blows again. Omega followed him and hit him with a knee and followed with a Snapdragon and a running knee and a pin attempt. Omega landed a V-Trigger and a One Winged Angel.
Winner: Kenny Omega
Omega said he would introduce the world to Zack Sabre, Jr. He said that ZSJ is one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the world. Zack will take him to the next level. He also told MJF it's only a matter of time.