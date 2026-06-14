AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Winning WWE Intercontinental Title, WCW World Title

Jeff Jarrett has compared his WWE Intercontinental title win to his WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Jarrett held the Intercontinental Championship on six occasions during his time with WWE in the 1990s, which helped elevate his career. He spoke about the importance of his first title win, saying it helped establish him as a recognizable name in professional wrestling

"The Intercontinental belt, in so many ways, put me on the map on a national or international scene," he said on "My World." "The IC was [me] breaking out of the territories and kind of arriving at a place in my career young, you know, the MSG and Kevin Nash and Scott Hall and Shawn and just that kind of era was huge."

Although he was proud of winning the Intercontinental Championship, capturing the WCW World Heavyweight Championship was a lifelong dream. It is an accomplishment he is proud of, despite winning it when WCW was in decline and nearing its final days.

"For me to win the first title, the big gold, the lineage of that belt with Flair and the folks that came through this territory and all that, for me to win it in Chicago — man, come on [that was great]," he said. "[Leaving WWE for WCW] That could have really gone south in a couple of different ways. But when you look at the roster that was assembled at the time, and it was the epitome of chaos with Hogan and Hall and Nash and the Millionaires Club and Savage and all that talent, and then all the new blood, and you had Russo and Bischoff and just that whole dynamic, for the better part of that year, they put their trust in me. It is something that through my lens I'm very proud of the accomplishment because it's easy to perform in front of a sellout crowd, [but] it is really tough to perform when business is down."

Jarrett said he would've grabbed the opportunity to win the Big Gold belt with both hands if he had been told at the start of his career that he would achieve it someday.