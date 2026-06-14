Former Karrion Kross 'Can't Wait' To See What New Day Do Next After WWE Release

Long-time WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shockingly exited the company last month after reportedly refusing to take a pay cut just one year into their new contracts, which would have carried them through 2030. Now as soon-to-be free agents, The New Day brethren are expected to draw offers from multiple other pro wrestling companies, with the possibilities for their futures seemingly limitless.

No matter what awaits The New Day, though, fellow former WWE star Karrion Kross will surely and eagerly be watching along.

"That was insane. That was insane," Kross said on "The Ariel Helwani Show" regarding Kingston and Woods' WWE departures. "I called them right away. I spoke with them, and I can't wait to see what they do next."

Under the WWE banner, Kingston and Woods enjoyed great tag team success as members of The New Day. Alongside Big E, the pair even shattered the record for the longest run of any tag team championship in WWE history; reigns of Gallus and The Usos later eclipsed them.

As individuals, Woods earned the crown as WWE's King of the Ring and put an end to Roman Reigns' two-year winning streak in 2021. Kingston emerged as a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, having captured the Intercontinental, United States, Tag Team, and WWE Championships in his respective career.

"I just remember people saying like 'you know, this might not last forever.' Well, neither can a contract," Kross added, referencing his own WWE contract situation from 2025. "If they can terminate at any point for any reason, really all you're guaranteed is 90 days of pay when you're on a non-compete. People hear three year, five year, 10 year contract. For any reason, if they just decide to go in another direction, that's a wrap."