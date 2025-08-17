Karrion Kross Admits He's 'Hurt' By WWE Release, Baffled By Company Communication

As his existing WWE contract expiration neared, Karrion Kross received a new contract offer with the condition that it was only valid for 24 hours. Per Kross himself, when he then inquired about the analytics behind the potential new deal, WWE did not elaborate and subsequently withdrew their offer. Despite this, Kross has made it clear that he hopes the two parties can continue discussions about possibly bringing him back into the fold. For now, though, he remains slightly "hurt" by the series of events.

"I tried not to invent a hopeful scenario in my head, but a little bit," Kross told "The Ariel Helwani Show." "I wanted to continue the dialogue. It was strange. A lot of this is strange to me ... it's unexpected. I'm not sure I had a high level of expectation, but just any time I've ever gotten on board with a company, it hasn't quite been like this in terms of communication. I just feel like there's still so much more to talk about. I feel like there's more to explore here, so it was just strange."

Earlier in the year, Kross and his wife/on-screen manager Scarlett spoke with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque about the status of their respective WWE contracts, similarly to how the three previous did when the pair prepared to re-sign with the company back in 2022. Shortly after, Kross recalled a representative being put in between him and Levesque, meaning he had to instead communicate with the middle-man moving forward.

As it stands, Kross and Scarlett both currently seem to be free agents, with appearances on the convention scene already being announced for them.

