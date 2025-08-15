Karrion Kross Hasn't Spoken To Triple H About Release, Says WWE Put Rep Between Them

Karrion Kross' departure from WWE has caused a lot of chatter online, with many fans still dead-set on their belief that it's all a work, especially after Kross got himself over with fans. While it still remains to be seen if this is another R-Truth situation, Kross has since appeared on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he's discussed several factors surrounding his release.

"I came to the table to talk," Kross said, revealing that he doesn't have an agent, before revealing that on WWE's side, he has to speak to a representative and not Triple H directly. "I would've loved to have spoken to either of my bosses. (...) When my wife and I came back, Hunter had called us, and we did our deals over the phone together. So, I was just under the assumption that we were gonna do that again..."

Kross then recognized that his identity in the industry is forever changed, and he's ready for the audience and is still waiting on WWE to lean into his character instead. "We should always be giving the people what they want. Always. If you want to starve them for a little bit? With a pay off on the backend? That's okay. That's not what is happening right now," he added.

Despite this, he also explained that he's not reached out personally to Triple H, but that they spoke earlier in the year and the response was to add in a point man instead of keep dialogue between them. "He knows that I want to talk. He knows what I want to do. He knows."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.