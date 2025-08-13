Karrion Kross Says WWE Offered Him (Not Scarlett) A New Deal, Rescinded The Next Day

It has been the question on the minds of most wrestling fans this week; what is going on with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux? When the couple announced their WWE contracts had expired this past weekend, many were quick to assume it was part of a storyline, leading to the two eventually returning to WWE. But the situation has only gotten more confusing since, with Kross insisting the duo are free agents, and WWE confiscating signs regarding Kross on "Raw" this past Monday.

Kross was expected to clear the air on his situation in a Wednesday appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show." The appearance did take place, an Kross revealed that while he received an offer, Bordeaux did not. In a clip from the interview was posted on X, Kross admitted he and Bordeaux were still willing to negotiate and return to WWE, despite how the negotiations had gone so far.

"The truth of the matter is...my contract was up last week," Kross said. "I never actually received a contract, like an offer, until last week...I think it was Tuesday, off the top of my head. I got the offer. I wanted to know how they came to the valuation of that offer. I just wanted, you know, some information, some metrics, some analytics that support into 'Hey, this is how we got here.'

"When I inquired about that, they were unwilling to provide that information and told me I had 24 hours to agree to the offer or they were rescinding it. So, you know, the next day, we talk. I ask if they have the information. They don't. And I said 'I can't make an informed decision without the information and I'd like to keep the dialogue open.' And they rescinded the offer. And that's...that's actually where we're at."

