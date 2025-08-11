Backstage Update On Confusing Nature Of Karrion Kross's WWE Departure

The supposed contract offer that Kross was given earlier this week has certainly caused a stir as that reportedly wasn't true, but was believable as many people in and out of WWE thought an offer was going to be made.

Fightful couldn't confirm that a deal had been offered since their departure or in the days leading up to it, but WWE sources reportedly told people within the industry that there was no notice of expiration, something that is common for an expiring contract in WWE. However, talent were under the assumption that an offer would be made to Kross and Scarlett, and were reportedly very surprised when they were notified of their departures. One of the reasons behind the surprised reaction was because many talent thought WWE had been getting ahead of their contracts following the departure of now former EVP of Talent, Dan Ventrelle in 2024, who was notorious for letting contracts run right down to the wire.

While many talent want Kross and Scarlett to remain in the company, they can't stay if they don't have contracts, and the two Superstars themselves had stated that they had not been offered new deals as of one week ago, while also being told that their current deals wouldn't be renewed or extended. Both Kross and Scarlett are expected to address their situation in the coming days, with part two of "The Killer" documentary on Kross's YouTube channel already offering up some insight as to where his head was at leading up to August 10.

There is, of course, every chance that this could all be a work, with Fightful claiming that it wouldn't do Kross any favors to say that he had re-signed with the company. With that said, if the situation is a work, then they are working a lot of people, including fellow talent and people in creative, which was something that came under fire during R-Truth's initial departure earlier this year. If there were any doubts, WWE confirmed to Fightful that their departures were simply contract expirations, but couldn't comment on the record about their departures as the company doesn't usually speak about on-going negotiations.