Report: WWE Makes Behind-The-Scenes Changes In Talent Relations

Days after Paul "Triple H" Levesque was promoted to Chief Content Officer in September 2022, WWE announced the hiring of Dan Ventrelle, who was positioned to serve as the new Executive Vice President of Talent. In this role, Ventrelle oversaw WWE's talent department while reporting directly to Levesque. After nearly two years, Ventrelle has now reportedly left WWE, causing the company to make a few changes in the talent relations department.

News of Ventrelle's exit first emerged via SEScoops' writer Aaron Varble, who stated that Ventrelle departed from WWE earlier today. Fightful Select has since corroborated this report, adding that WWE President Nick Khan sent out an internal memo to inform staff of the subsequent backstage shakeups.

"WWE has begun the process of reorganizing its Talent Relations group," Khan wrote. "Moving forward, Chris Legentil, in addition to his role in Comms, will help us in leading this new group. Matt Altman, in addition to his role in marketing, will be working closely with Chris to help this endeavor. Talent Development and Recruiting will now report to Shawn Michaels. All of Talent, which includes Talent Relations, Development and Recruiting will continue to ultimately report into Paul Levesque. As of today, Dan Ventrelle will be moving on from WWE. We thank Dan for his tremendous contributions."

Before joining WWE in 2022, Ventrelle spent almost 18 years with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, initially serving as the team's attorney before ascending to the position of president. While overseeing the team's business operations, Ventrelle notably helped the Raiders move their franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas, which was accompanied by the opening of the Allegiant Stadium.