Triple H Welcomes New WWE EVP To The Team

WWE has announced the hiring of Dan Ventrelle as executive vice president of talent, reporting to Chief Content Office Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Ventrelle comes to WWE from the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. He joined the football team as an attorney in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become team president in 2021. According to ESPN, Ventrelle played a prominent role in the Raiders' decision to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas, which involved the creation of the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium.

In a statement issued by WWE, Levesque cited his connection with Ventrelle in Las Vegas as being a key factor in the hiring.

"Working with Dan during SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium last year, we were impressed by his expertise across a number of business and personnel areas," Levesque said. "We're excited to welcome him to the company."

In the same statement, Ventrelle said, "As a lifelong fan, it is an honor to join the world's premier sports entertainment company. I am inspired by the vision that Stephanie, Nick and Paul have for the future and excited to further the commitment to deliver exceptional talent to the WWE Universe."

WWE also announced the hiring of Maurice F. Edelson as executive vice president and chief legal officer. Edelson was most recently general counsel at The Juilliard School in New York City and formerly served as executive vice president and general counsel of Time Inc., where he also directed corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Edelson will report to Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.