It has been nearly three years since Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross last worked for Impact Wrestling, and according to Bordeaux, there will be no return to the promotion. When asked at a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner about going back to Impact, Bordeaux dismissed the idea outright.

“We’re never going back to Impact. Never.”

After leaving Impact, Bordeaux and Kross would both wind up in WWE, where they remained until the fall of 2021. According to Bordeaux however, she almost wound up with another promotion, though she didn’t reveal which company.

“I was going to sign with a different company that wasn’t WWE,” Bordeaux revealed. “I was looking at some, some contracts and the contract didn’t look so great. My mom was telling me she had a bad feeling about it. I had a bad feeling about it. And then I was thinking ‘I feel like I have to reach out to WWE one more time because if I sign this, and I feel in my gut something’s not right with this, and then, let’s say I get a call from WWE later, I would be heartbroken.’

“So I reached out to them and they were interested and that was the first time in almost 10 years. Me and Kross had both been trying to work there for a long time. I was an extra 25 times before finally getting the job. Yeah. I was a Rosebud 15 of those times. 15. 15 out of 25. 100% I was the lead rosebud. My first time auditioning was probably 2011 so I was supposed to get in the ring with AJ Lee and whatnot. I barely knew how to bump but they saw something in me. So that was my first time stepping through WWE’s doors. I finally got the job in 2019.”

One company Bordeaux doesn’t have bad feelings for is AEW. In fact, she believes it’s great that the promotion is around, as it gives talent more options for work, especially following the mass wave of releases from WWE over the past year.

“I think it’s good for everybody,” Bordeaux said. “I think it’s good for everyone that there is another company where people can work. It probably would have been a lot scarier for everyone if there wasn’t, who got released in the last two years. The fact that there’s so many companies, so many places people can go, thank God because that means my friends have jobs.”

So what is Scarlett Bordeaux’s status on the market at the moment? According to her, she is still unsigned and a free agent.

“As far as wrestling company goes, I am still completely unsigned,” Bordeaux said. “So I’m a free agent.”

