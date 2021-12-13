Killer Kross (fka WWE’s Karrion Kross) and Scarlett Bordeaux are apparently not interested in returning to Impact Wrestling.

Scarlett recently appeared for a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing, and responded to a fan who said they’d like to see her wrestle in Impact again.

“We’re not going back there. We’re not going back there, no,” she said, laughing.

Scarlett was also asked if there’s a reason why she wouldn’t go back to Impact.

“No, thanks for asking though,” she said.

Scarlett originally worked for Impact from July 2018 – June 2019, while Kross was with the company from June 2018 – December 2019, and left after behind-the-scenes issues. Scarlett signed with WWE in November 2019, then Kross signed in February 2020. They were both released on Thursday, November 4, along with 16 other budget cuts. Scarlett became a free agent on Saturday, December 4 when her 30-day non-compete clause expired, and Kross will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 2 when his 90-day non-compete expires.

Kross has been announced for a ring return on Saturday, February 5 at the WrestlePro Killer Instinct event in Rahway, NJ, against Flip Gordon. That event will also feature Scarlett’s in-ring return as she faces Harley Cameron in her wrestling debut. Cameron is the fiancee of WWE NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn.

There is no word on if Kross and Scarlett have talked with AEW, but it looks like they will not be returning to Impact.

