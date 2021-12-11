Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross (aka Killer Kross) says working with Jeff Hardy was a career highlight.

Kross took to Twitter this week after Hardy’s WWE release was revealed, and responded to a tweet that included video of Hardy coming out to his “No More Words” theme song for the first time in several years, right before their RAW match on July 19. The fan commented that they’d love to hear what Kross was feeling at the time.

Kross responded and had nothing but positive words on Hardy.

“This may surprise a lot of people but honestly- working with Jeff was a career highlight for me. Grew up buying all his shirts, love him as a human being. Had a ton of fun working house shows with him too. Him & I were hoping they’d play that song as he requested it back for fans,” he wrote.

Another fan commented how they loved Kross’ reaction to Hardy coming out to the “No More Words” theme song.

“Jeff and I didn’t know if they were going to play it. We were happy they did. He wanted it back for you guys,” Kross responded.

It’s interesting that Kross says Hardy didn’t know the theme song was being played that night, which could indicate WWE surprised him with it. Hardy first revealed in September 2020 that he had re-signed with the company, and part of the new deal was WWE letting him use “No More Words” again, but it was being saved for the return to live crowds coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Hardy reiterated in November 2021 interviews how getting to use the theme was a part of him re-signing, also revealing that the 2020 contract he signed was for two years. It had been reported that the theme would return as soon as fans returned, which was the July 19 RAW where he first faced Kross.

Hardy and Kross worked several matches over the summer. Hardy won their first match on the July 19 RAW, but Kross then defeated Hardy on the August 9 RAW and the August 16 RAW. They also worked multiple non-televised WWE Supershow live events together, with Hardy defeating Kross on September 18 in North Charleston, SC and on September 19 in Augusta, GA.

Hardy was released from his WWE contract this week after refusing to accept help and rehab, following last week’s incident at the live event in Edinburg, TX. You can click here for the latest backstage update on the departure, including news on when Hardy will become a free agent, plus comments from several top WWE Superstars.

Kross was released back on Thursday, November 4, along with fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux and other talents, reportedly due to budget cuts. While Scarlett became a free agent on Saturday, December 4 when her 30-day non-compete clause expired, Kross won’t become a free agent until Wednesday, February 2 when his 90-day WWE non-compete expires. Kross has been announced for a ring return on Saturday, February 5 at the WrestlePro Killer Instinct event in Rahway, NJ, against Flip Gordon. That event will also feature Scarlett’s in-ring return as she faces Harley Cameron in her wrestling debut. Cameron is the fiancee of WWE NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn.

Stay tuned for more on Hardy and Kross. You can see the related tweets below:

