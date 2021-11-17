Jeff Hardy recently spoke with BT Sport as part of the WWE’s recent UK tour. During the interview, he admitted that before returning to WWE, he thought it might never happen.

“Honestly man, back in that other pro wrestling world, there was one point where I said, ‘I’ll probably never go back to WWE. I’ll probably never go back there again.’ I’ve made some mistakes in my life, but it all worked out,” Jeff stated. “Matt’s Expedition of Gold, when he first mentioned that, because he was doing the Broken character, I was like, ‘what are you talking about. Okay, you were right when you first wanted to change, as far as I do something big to you and then you change.’ I said, ‘alright, let’s roll with it.’ We won tag team title after tag team title. Independent shows, other companies, and then we finished with the titles, the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. It was just an incredible month.”

Matt and Jeff Hardy returned at WrestleMania 33 as a surprise addition to the ladder match. However, prior to appearing, Jeff was dealing with nerves until Michael Hayes stepped in.

“Nerves took over,” Jeff admitted. “The biggest moment after seeing everybody we hadn’t seen in nine years, ‘oh, welcome back, welcome back.’ I was just yelling and stuff trying to get ready and Michael Hayes just says, ‘Jeff, just breathe, you’ve done this a million times.’ I said, ‘oh yeah, good idea.’ We went through those curtains and it’s like nothing had ever changed, we were home.”

Since that point, Jeff Hardy has signed another contract with the company. However, he stated that he wasn’t prepared to do that unless his old theme song was to return.

“That was the deal when I re-signed I was like okay, ‘I’ll sign for two more years as long as I get my old theme back from 08/09 called No More Words.’ We came to find they owned the song, so there’s no reason that I couldn’t,” he revealed. “So my first night in front of a live audience, man, I got it back. It’s just like it never left, it’s so powerful. I think they realized, ‘okay, yeah, that was a good decision.’”

