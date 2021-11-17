Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Metro News about the highs and lows of his lengthy career. From being part of one of the greatest tag teams of all time to becoming WWE Champion to taking part in WWE 24/7 title segments, Hardy has done it all in his career.

With so many years of experience, Hardy has seen countless superstars come and go from WWE. And with the impressive, young talent coming up from WWE NXT regularly, Hardy says he has been brainstorming creative ideas to keep up with them.

“My thoughts are running wild with ideas because I feel like I am, in the end, known with WWE because I’m an older guy. I’ve been around a long time,” Jeff Hardy admitted.

“The newer talent’s coming up from NXT like crazy, every week it seems like there’s somebody different there. And it’s like, ‘Oh God, here’s the future coming to knock out the present and the past.’”

As noted in the past, Jeff Hardy does have interests in other creative projects if his time in WWE happens to come to an end. The Charismatic Enigma continues dabbling in the world of music and mentioned how he is intent on making a music video for his new song, “Manifestation”.

‘‘I do music. I’ve been doing music for the longest time now, but the new stuff I’ve been doing, there’s a new song called Manifestation. I’m still searching for a guy or a gal to help me with the music video.”

Back in the Fall of 2020, Jeff Hardy expressed his desire to get into the music world as he ages, however, he thinks it more likely that he will continue working with wrestling in a backstage role.

“Ultimately I’d love to be involved in music as I age,” Hardy previously said. “But I think I’ll secretly be involved in wrestling for the remainder of my life. You know, like creatively, whether it’s behind-the-scenes as like a writer, or just an idea pitch guy, or whatever.”