Last night’s WWE RAW saw new red brand Superstar Austin Theory attack Jeff Hardy in the middle of the right, right after Hardy lost to WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.

After being drafted to RAW from WWE NXT on last Friday’s SmackDown, Theory came to the ring on RAW and talked about how he grew up a Hardy fan, and was inspired by the WWE Legend. Theory asked to take a selfie with Hardy, but this led to Theory attacking Hardy and leaving him laid out.

As seen below, Theory tweeted both of the selfies he took with Hardy in the ring.

He wrote, “First night on #WWERaw! I got a selfie with @JEFFHARDYBRAND !!!!”

For those who missed it, Theory spoke with Megan Morant after Friday’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown and was asked how he’s feeling.

“I am so excited, my shirt is going to explode. I mean, it’s already tight, but it’s gonna explode because Monday Night RAW just became ‘All Day’ – that’s what I say, I say ‘All Day,’ it kinda works, OK? I can’t control myself,” Theory said.

Morant then asked Theory about what fans can expect to see from him on the RAW brand.

“You know, Austin Theory is only 24 years old, so I got a lot of time on my wrist,” Theory said, showing off his watch. “You like that, yeah? That means main eventing WrestleManias, that means winning championship after championship. I got a lot of time, I mean whatever’s great I can do. That’s just how it is, look at me.”

Theory actually worked RAW from March – June 2020 before being sent back to NXT. He was a member of The Way in NXT, along with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Hardy has not responded to Theory as of this writing, but it will be interesting to see if they do the Hardy vs. Theory singles match before Hardy officially joins the SmackDown roster later this month on October 22 when the WWE Draft changes go into effect.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Theory’s selfies below: