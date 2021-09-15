AEW’s Matt Hardy recently spoke with Adam’s Apple YouTube Channel about his thoughts on the company’s progress so far. According to Matt, AEW President, Tony Khan is doing exceptionally well at booking both the younger and older talent.

“Tony Khan is great,” Matt stated. “I think he’s really on the pulse of pro wrestling in 2021, and he knows how to utilize everyone from top to bottom.

“They’re keeping older guys, or veterans so to say, and utilizing them right while also building up talent,” he continues. “And wins and losses matter, and they’re really taking a sports-centered approach that even I had to get used to.”

Matt, one half of the legendary Hardy Boyz alongside his brother, Jeff, keeps faith that his sibling may join AEW one day.

When asked about the prospect of Jeff signing with the company, Matt responded, “Fingers crossed, man!”

Matt has recently been feuding with Orange Cassidy and members of The Best Friends on AEW television. Jeff, on the other hand, was recently trending for being involved in WWE’s 24/7 title segment on RAW. This week, however, Jeff was booked in a United States Championship match against Damian Priest.