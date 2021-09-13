Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Jeff Hardy answers the Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout

* The New Day, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles, Omos, T-BAR and MACE

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defends against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, Big E says he will cash in his Money In the Bank contract on Lashley