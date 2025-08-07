Potential Major Update On Karrion Kross' WWE Contract Status Following SummerSlam, Raw

Following his loss to Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam, Karrion Kross as well as his wife Scarlett were reportedly absent from "WWE Raw." Moreover, their existing contracts with WWE were said to be expiring this upcoming weekend, with no new contracts being presented to them as of Monday. As of Thursday, there now appears to be some movement between the two parties.

According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," WWE has since offered Kross a new contract. Meltzer personally expects the former NXT Champion to subsequently re-sign with the company, though no official word has been given by WWE. Kross himself commented on this report in a new interview with Joey Karni, noting that while "a lot" of it wasn't true, he and Scarlett do hope to remain on the "Raw" brand going forward.

An additional report Fightful Select couldn't confirm whether new contracts had been offered to Kross and/or Scarlett, but it did provide more information on the ongoing situation between the respective parties. Regarding Kross and Scarlett's absence from "Raw" on August 4, the outlet indicated the two were initially scheduled to travel to Brooklyn, New York for the live broadcast. Sometime beforehand, however, that plan was altered.

As for their contracts expiring on August 10, Kross and Scarlett reportedly told people in and outside of WWE that, as of August 4, they hadn't been approached by WWE with potential new deals. At the same time, Kross and Scarlett weren't under the impression that WWE would let their existing contracts run out without an effort to re-sign them. Tentative creative ideas for Kross on future WWE television were said to be previously raised, though their contents are unknown.

Fightful additionally noted that severely delayed contract offers haven't been the norm in WWE for at least 18 months as former WWE EVP of Talent Dan Ventrelle, who routinely waited to re-sign talents, had exited WWE around that time.