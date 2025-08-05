Report: Karrion Kross, Scarlett Not Backstage At WWE Raw Ahead Of Contract Expiration

Karrion Kross made it on to the SummerSlam card during the historic first-ever two-night event, but took a clean loss to Sami Zayn on Saturday. Now, it's been reported that Kross and Scarlett are not backstage on Monday for "WWE Raw" and there's now further news on their contract statuses.

According to Fightful Select, the couple is not backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York following Kross' loss to Zayn at "The Biggest Party of the Summer." The outlet reported in addition to the couple not being planned for the show, a WWE higher up confirmed Kross and Scarlett's deals are up this weekend and a new contract has not been offered to either of them. Fightful reported that to their knowledge, however, neither talent were informed their contracts would be set to lapse.

The contract status of the former NXT Champion and Scarlett has been a hot topic in recent weeks, even ahead of SummerSlam. In an update at the end of July, Kross had reportedly told multiple talent backstage that he and his wife's contracts were set to expire sometime in August.

The couple initially debuted in WWE in April 2020, first in "WWE NXT" before they were called up to the main roster to be featured on "Raw." They were released from the company in November 2021, but returned under the leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque in August 2022.