WWE Raw Results 8/4 - Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss All Appear, Rusev Takes On Sheamus

WWE Raw" on August 4, 2025, coming to you live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York!

Becky Lynch retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria in a No Count Out, No Disqualification Match yesterday at Night Two of WWE SummerSlam thanks to some inadvertent assistance from Bayley, causing Valkyria to not be able to challenger her for the title. Following such, Lynch will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share.

Although Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were unable to dethrone Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez as Women's Tag Team Champions in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Evolution on July 13, they were successful in doing so at Night one of SummerSlam on Saturday. Both Bliss and Flair are set to make appearances on tonight's show after their notable victory during the inaugural two night SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Rusev and Sheamus have had their fair share of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with the former defeating the latter on the June 30 episode of "Raw" only for the latter to seek his retribution on the July 21 edition of "Raw" with a win of his own. Tonight, Sheamus and Rusev look to determine once and for all who the better man is when they go one-on-one with each other again.

Additionally, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has promised to have a "stiff conversation" with new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins after Rollins revealed that he was never actually injured and cashed in his 2025 Men's Money In The Bank briefcase against CM Punk at Night One of SummerSlam.